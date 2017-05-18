If you're wondering what former President George W. Bush has been up to recently, the answer is giving a damn and casually photobombing reporters. In other words, he's truly living his best life, reports Marie Claire.

While attending a baseball game, Dubya—as so many affectionately/mockingly called him—walked behind reporter Emily Jones as she was talking to the camera, and offered up a quick "Hey."

It's seriously the most hilarious thing that's ever happened, and what we can only assume is 2017 making up for an otherwise WOOF year.