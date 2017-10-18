/RS-WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES

Kate Winslet made a statement with silence during her acceptance speech at the 2009 Oscars, refusing to thank producer Harvey Weinstein after winning the lead actress Oscar for The Reader. Over the last week, a deluge of allegations have come out against the Hollywood producer, ending with him getting fired from own company

“That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate,” Winslet told the Los Angeles Times in an interview Saturday. “I remember being told, ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No, I won’t. No, I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?”

Winslet, who beat out such nominees like Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie that night to win the coveted statue, thanked 19 people by name (including her parents, who were in the audience) during her heartfelt speech, but purposely omitted Weinstein to make a point. “He was bullying and nasty,” she told the Times of her working relationship with him. “Going on a business level, he was always very, very hard to deal with – he was rude. He used to call my female agent a [vulgar name for a woman] every time he spoke to her on the telephone. ... And again, this is just on the business side of things, but he was always, always very, very, very unpleasant to deal with. Very.”

At the time, the actress added that she was particularly appalled by Weinstein’s “disgraceful behavior” in relation to the production schedule for The Reader – but “thankfully” didn’t have any sexually inappropriate encounters with the now-disgraced producer. “My God. I somehow dodged that bullet,” she said. When allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein broke last week, Winslet was one of the industry’s first big names to publicly condemn his actions.

“In my 20s, I was very forceful and I had a big voice and I would absolutely say things,” Winslet said. “In my 30s, I didn’t feel it was as necessary to go back over ground that I had visited before. I always stood by everything I said.”

“Now I feel like, you know what, this is disgraceful, despicable behavior,” she continued. “This kind of treatment of any workplace is utterly unacceptable. And hopefully what will happen is that more women will feel compelled to come forward – these women are victims of crime by a man who was always impossible to deal with. I hope that Harvey Weinstein absolutely is punished within the fullest extent of the law should that be the case.” Meanwhile, celebrities and everyday people flooded social media with personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment Monday, responding to calls to break the culture of silence around such abuse.

The massive global response was triggered by allegations recently made public against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of rape and abuse dating back decades.

People shared stories and offered support under multiple hashtags, including #MeToo in English, #balancetonporc (“Rat out your pig”) in French, and #quellavoltache (“That time that”) in Italian. American actress Alyssa Milano sparked the outpouring with a simple Twitter request Sunday that women respond “me too” if they have also been sexually harassed or assaulted. Tens of thousands of people replied, making #MeToo the top trending topic. The posts continued to accumulate Monday, with the intensity of the social media response sharply underscoring the problem’s breadth - implicating fashion, entertainment, politics and the lives of everyday people.

Monica Lewinsky - who was at the center of the White House sex scandal in the 1990s leading to the impeachment trial of former US President Bill Clinton - simply tweeted the hashtag #MeToo without comment. Responding to Milano’s call, Lady Gaga and Sheryl Crow were among those from the music world tweeting their support. Crow shared her experience of improper behavior by a manager “on my first big tour as a backup singer.”

Actress Evan Rachel Wood wrote of being raped more than once, writing, “I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me. I disappeared. #metoo.”

Prior to Milano’s call, American fashion model Cameron Russell took to Instagram last week asking her followers to share experiences of sexual abuse in her industry, using the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse. She has been tweeting some of the hundreds of responses, anonymous stories ranging from recent experiences to some dating back two decades - primarily involving women, sometimes minors and occasionally men.