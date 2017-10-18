LAHORE-The three-day 7th PFDC Bridal Fashion Week concluded on a high note with a fair share of top celebrities walking the ramp as showstoppers for their favourite designers.

The star studded event took place at Nishat Banquets, where Pakistan’s best designers flaunted their fabulous collection featuring a true synthesis of modernity overlaying tradition with an opulent grand finale. The surprise package of the night was the Raees actress Mahira Khan. She walked the ramp at PLBW and officially announced herself as the first Pakistani spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris Hair Care.

While talking to the media she said she was proud and honoured to be the first Pakistani Brand Ambassador for L’Oreal. “L’Oreal celebrates women empowerment and it goes beyond beauty. Let nobody’s opinion define who you are because all the women out there, including me, are worth it,” Mahira said. The final day of PLBW17 started with early evening bridal showcase featuring Tabya Khan, IVY Couture by Shazia and Sehr, Zuria Dor and Farah & Fatima. This was followed by evening bridal showcases featuring Nomi Ansari, Saira Shakira, Nickie Nina, Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridals and Fahad Hussayn.

Day3 of PFDC was opened by Tabya Khan with her bridal collection titled ‘Feroza’. She showcased wonderful designs. The collection left the audience mesmerized in its beauty and design aesthetics. Stunning actress and model Iman Ali was show stopper for the designer. Next up was IVY Couture by Shazia & Sehr. they showcased their bridal collection ‘Rang-e-Perahan’ in collaboration with Amrapali Jewellery. The collection was edgy yet sophisticated. It incorporated an eclectic mix of rich and contemporary fabrics such as tissue, organza, net, jamawar (kamkhwab) and Indian zari. Beautiful sisters Urwa and Mawra Hocane were the showstoppers. Zuria Dor was third to present her collection ‘King of her castle’. The collection was wearable. We loved each piece from the collection. It incorporated a variety of fabrics including organza, raw silk, kundan net, kumkhaab and net. The silhouettes were a fusion of western and eastern cuts. The collection comprised an eclectic mix of lehnga choli, traditional gharara, long and short jackets paired with culottes and long trailing, two-legged shararas, trousers with skirt, Dhaka pants with exaggerated sleeved choli, peplum tops with cigarette pants, long slit shirts with straight trousers and capes.

The early evening show ended by the collection of Farah & Fatima titled ‘Meraki’. They presented a perfectly dazzling show that infused elegance of phulkari and chintz with contemporary designs that compliments the essence of a traditional bride. The collection draws its inspiration from the meaning of the Greek word itself doing something with soul and creativity.

The evening bridal showcase opened with Nomi Ansari’s presentation ‘Qabool Hai’ in collaboration with Hamna Amir Jewellery. As always he brought something worth seeing for the audience. The collection was the biggest hit of the day. His glittering new designs were a dreamy romantic bridal wear with a contemporary twist. Maya Ali was looking resplendent as the showstopper for the designer. A series of custom-made digital prints canvassed with traditional flora and fauna motifs including the Mughal lotus flower; the perennially romantic rose as well as ornamental miniatures and exotic birds were transposed onto a bevy of statement lehengas. Infused with floral motifs, Saira Shakira collection was high on glamour and ideal for every bride to make her feel like a queen on her special day. Juxtaposing edgy silhouettes with traditional embellishment and intricate patterns, the design were really impressive. Iman Ali turned up the heat on ramp for Saira Shakira collection. Nickie Nina showcased “ADEENA - Generation IV” in collaboration with renowned jewellery brand, gold by Reama Malik. It was a breathtaking collection. Overall the designs were coherent and very elegant. Re imagined with a contemporary twist; delicate gotta embroidery and wasli textures surround bright and bold borders, precious pearls were intertwined amongst Turkish motifs in karchob and sequins and stones sit upon traditional chunri prints. In quintessential Nickie Nina style, vibrant pops of colour in gold, silver, royal blue, and coral were featured across the collection - topped off with rose cut diamantes for an extra air of elegance amongst gold and silver detailing. The much awaited collection at PFDC grand finale was by Sadaf Fawad Khan titled ‘Elayna’. Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan stole the show when he came on the ramp as the showstopper for Sadaf. He received a standing ovation from the audience. Each design of the collection was set in singular metallic tones of red, blue, yellow, lilac and peach, reflecting the brilliance of the night sky. Incorporating the reflection and refraction of light that forms a rainbow, the motifs were embellished with crystals with zardozi setting and appliqué work for outfits that shine and dazzle the senses. Using rich fabrics such as such as tissue with a hint of net, texturing and detailing, the collection was designed to be a celebration of Pakistani handcrafted workmanship, fused into unique silhouettes of elegant simplicity.

The grand finale concluded with the collection Fahad Hussayn titled ‘Hoshruba: Dara Shikoh Aur Sunehri Churail’. Actor Meekal Zulfiqar and model Amna Ilyas added grandeur to Fahad’s collection, while Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash performed on the ramp for the brand and mesmerized the fashion forward people. The collection incorporated intricate silk thread embroideries, interlaced with delicate hand work of exquisite craftsmanship on custom nets, organza, tissue, chiffon and other exclusive surfaces, alongside their in-house hand painted and vintage revival print. It also featured exclusive one-off cuts, hues and designs with majestic detailing that combine the best elements from the world of art, architecture, and avant-garde.