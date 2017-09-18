Peshawar - A prominent artist Iftikhar Qaisar passed away in Peshawar this morning after protracted illness, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was about sixty.

Iftikhar Qaiser launched his acting career in his early teens from a play of PTV, Peshawar centre. He will be remembered as a versatile actor who performed in hundreds of Hindko, Pashto and Urdu plays. With an acting career spread over 45 years, he had amassed a large fan following. He was awarded the President’s Pride of Performance for his immense contribution to performing art. Iftikhar Qaiser's funeral prayers will be offered at Haji Camp in Peshawar and he will buried in his family graveryard.