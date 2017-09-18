Hollywood's best and brightest from the small screen gathered in Los Angeles for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, but while many great shows and actors have earned nominations, not everyone ended up taking home gold.

Read on below to see all the stars who are walking away with awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul 
The Crown 
The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
House of Cards 
Stranger Things 
This Is Us 
Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta 
Black-ish 
Master of None 
Modern Family 
Silicon Valley 
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Veep **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us **WINNER**
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld 
Bob Odinkirk - Better Call Saul 
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schrieber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards 
Milo Ventimiglia- This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan 
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of  **WINNER**
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies 
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius. 
John Turturro -The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things 
Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie 
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep **WINNER**
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None 
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta **WINNER**
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd -The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us 
Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Crown **WINNER**
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House Of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things 
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King- American Crime
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies 
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies **WINNER**
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live 
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent 
Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family 
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live  **WINNER**
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta **WINNER**
Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley
Mike Judge - Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett - Veep
David Mandel - Veep
Dale Stern - Veep

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg - The Americans
Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan - The Crown
Bruce Miller - The Handmaid's Tale  **WINNER**
The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things
Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta
Stephen Glover - Atlanta
Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe - Master of None **WINNER**
Alec Berg - Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball - Veep
David Mandel - Veep

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **WINNER**
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

David E. Kelley - Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: San Junipero **WINNER**
Noah Hawley - Fargo
Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zern, Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price, Steven Zaillian - The Night Of

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry - The Crown
Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Kate Dennis - The Handmaid's Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland
The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Amazing Race 
American Ninja 
Project Runway 
RuPaul's Drag Race 
Top Chef 
The Voice **WINNER**

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee 
Jimmy Kimmel Live 
Last Week Tonight **WINNER**
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Limited Series 

Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Fargo 
Feud: Bette and Joan 
Genius. 
The Night Of

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero **WINNER**
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies  **WINNER**
Noah Hawley - Fargo
Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan
Ron Howard - Genius
James Marsh - The Night Of
Steven Zaillian - The Night Of

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner - Drunk History
Andy Fisher - Jimmy Kimmel Live
Paul Pennolino - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown 
Inside the Actors Studio 
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath **WINNER**
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson 
Vice

Outstanding Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special **WINNER**
2017 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner 
Louis C.K. 2017 
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust 
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series 

Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline 
BD Wong - Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare - This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us 
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes - Black-ish 
Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker - Girls 
Angela Bassett - Master of None
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live 
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live**WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alison Wright - The Americans
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale**WINNER**
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd - The Leftovers
Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black 
Shannon Purser - Stranger Things

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Tracey Ullman's Show

Outstanding Special Class Program

Hairspray Live! 
The Oscars 
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show starring Lady Gaga 
70th Annual Tony Awards **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special 

Amanda Knox 
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years 
A House Divided (Vice Special Report) 
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later 
13th **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series 

American Masters 
Chef's Table 
The Keepers 
Planet Earth II **WINNER**
30 for 30

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds 
LA 92 **WINNER**
O.J.: Made in America 
Oklahoma City (American Experience) 
The White Helmets

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank **WINNER**
Who Do You Think You Are? 

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Gaycation With Ellen Page
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series 

Riz Ahmed - Girls
Matthew Rhys - Girls
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live 
Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie - Veep