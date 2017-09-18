Hollywood's best and brightest from the small screen gathered in Los Angeles for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, but while many great shows and actors have earned nominations, not everyone ended up taking home gold.

Read on below to see all the stars who are walking away with awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us **WINNER**

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Bob Odinkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schrieber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia- This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of **WINNER**

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius.

John Turturro -The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep **WINNER**

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta **WINNER**

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd -The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

John Lithgow - The Crown **WINNER**

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Michael Kelly - House Of Cards

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King- American Crime

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies **WINNER**

David Thewlis - Fargo

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Judith Light - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta **WINNER**

Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley

Mike Judge - Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett - Veep

David Mandel - Veep

Dale Stern - Veep

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg - The Americans

Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan - The Crown

Bruce Miller - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things

Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Stephen Glover - Atlanta

Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe - Master of None **WINNER**

Alec Berg - Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball - Veep

David Mandel - Veep

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **WINNER**

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

David E. Kelley - Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: San Junipero **WINNER**

Noah Hawley - Fargo

Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zern, Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price, Steven Zaillian - The Night Of

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry - The Crown

Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Kate Dennis - The Handmaid's Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland

The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice **WINNER**

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight **WINNER**

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius.

The Night Of

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero **WINNER**

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Noah Hawley - Fargo

Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette and Joan

Ron Howard - Genius

James Marsh - The Night Of

Steven Zaillian - The Night Of

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner - Drunk History

Andy Fisher - Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paul Pennolino - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Inside the Actors Studio

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath **WINNER**

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Outstanding Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special **WINNER**

2017 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline

BD Wong - Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan

Denis O'Hare - This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us

Gerald McRaney - This Is Us **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes - Black-ish

Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker - Girls

Angela Bassett - Master of None

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live**WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alison Wright - The Americans

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale**WINNER**

Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd - The Leftovers

Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser - Stranger Things

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Tracey Ullman's Show

Outstanding Special Class Program

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Amanda Knox

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

A House Divided (Vice Special Report)

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

13th **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Chef's Table

The Keepers

Planet Earth II **WINNER**

30 for 30

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

LA 92 **WINNER**

O.J.: Made in America

Oklahoma City (American Experience)

The White Helmets

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank **WINNER**

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Gaycation With Ellen Page

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed - Girls

Matthew Rhys - Girls

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie - Veep