LOS ANGELES - Mel B has shared an emotional message to her late father, in which she explained his passing gave her the ''clarity and strength'' to change her life. The former Spice Girls singer filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte in March and claimed he had been abusive, cheated on her with their nanny and even tried to stop her seeing her dad Martin before he died, and she has now admitted she is ''thankful'' for the ''awakening'' she received with the family tragedy.–CM