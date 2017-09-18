CM LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa has dubbed Selena Gomez a 'warrior princess' after her recent kidney transplant.

The 25-year-old singer revealed on social media this week that she has had to undergo the serious operation as a result of her battle with autoimmune disease Lupus, and fellow musician Lady Gaga has sent her love and support to the star as she continues to recover.

Lady Gaga tweeted: ''Prayers & love to Selena Gomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration.'' She's not the only star to have wished the 'Fetish' singer the best in her recovery either, as close pal Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas have also commented on the news.

Demi said: ''I think that she is a very strong woman. I'm very happy and proud of her.'' Whilst Nick added: ''I didn't [know she had gotten the surgery]. I was just as surprised as everyone else when I woke up and saw her Instagram, but wow. That's just incredible, and the strength she's shown through all of that is inspiring. ''I'm pumped for her. I'm happy to see she's doing well, it seems, and she was able to get the surgery and her friend helping her is a beautiful thing. So it's all amazing.'' Lady Gaga's tweet comes just days after she was forced to pull out of her Rock In Rio performance when she was hospitalised after suffering ''severe pain''.

The 31-year-old singer - who recently revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder characterised by muscular pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues - told her fans via social media: ''Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now.

''I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.

''I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors.''