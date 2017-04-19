LOS ANGELES:- Amy Schumer has joined upcoming film ‘I Feel Pretty’. The 35-year-old actress will appear in and produce the upcoming romantic comedy, though her role in the project has not yet been revealed. The plot for the movie is being kept under wraps by writers and directors Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who will be making their directorial debut with the film. Amy has brought her production pal Kevin Kane - who has worked with her on ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ to join her on the project as co-producer for the Voltage-funded project, which also has Jonathan Deckter as executive producer.