A new track of Saba Qamar starrer “Hindu Medium” was released on Wednesday. It is sung by our very own Atif Aslam and is picturised on the innocent, yet romantic love story of Irrfan Khan.

Sufi song “Hoor” features the main leads of the film Saba Qamar and Irrfan Khan. They can be seen in different looks at beautiful sceneries. Meanwhile, Atif Aslam gives lip sync to his own song in the video.

The 34-year-old Pakistani musician looks fashionable in the bewitching scenes of Hoor. He gives surprise appearances in between the romantic scenes of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

Indian media reported that Atif is one of the few singers from across the border who continues to impress them a lot. “Atif Aslam has the ability to connect with audiences within the first 10 seconds of the track,” they admitted.

He took a brief lapse from Bollywood following the India-Pakistan tensions and his last song was “Tere Sang Yaara” in Rustom. Being composed by Sachin Jigar, the catchy lyrics of Hoor have been written by Priya Saraiya.

According to reports, Saba will not promote the movie in India. Hindi Medium is all set to release on May 12.