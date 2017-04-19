LOS ANGELES-Oscar-nominated actor and longtime armed forces champion Gary Sinise was honored on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a markedly military ceremony.

The 62-year-old, who has advocated for service personnel and veterans for almost 40 years, was given an honor guard by troops on Hollywood Boulevard, with the national anthem sung by singer-songwriter Steve Amerson.

“I’m grateful for these heroes and all who continue to defend us,” Sinise said as he was presented with the Walk’s 2,606th star for his work in television.

“It is a gift to be able to use some of the success that I’ve had in the movie and television business to try to do some good for those who serve and sacrifice each day for our precious freedom.”

Sinise received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 1995 for his portrayal of disabled, emotionally tortured platoon leader Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump,” opposite Tom Hanks, who would also be his co-star in “Apollo 13” and “The Green Mile.”

His big screen resume includes roles in Sam Raimi’s “The Quick and the Dead” (1995), Kevin Spacey’s 1997 directorial debut “Albino Alligator,” and Brian de Palma films “Snake Eyes” (1998) and “Mission to Mars” (2000).

On television he is best known as Detective Mac Taylor in all 197 episodes of the 2004-13 CBS police procedural “CSI: NY” and currently stars in the network’s “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”