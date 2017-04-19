Following Indian singer Sonu Nigam’s tweets about Azaan and ‘forces religiousness’, he has come under severe criticism. The latest is a fatwa against the singer, reported DNA.

A senior member of Council for Minorities in India’s West Bengal, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, has said “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person.”

The cleric further mentioned that he would have come out in the same way even if Sonu had said something like this for any other religion. He was of the opinion that if everyone kept on being intolerant about other religions then India will have ‘a bunch of atheists’.

“It is a rally to send a message across to people like Nigam and RSS leaders who had recently put up a public meeting at the same place to insult our Prophet. The rally will be attended by people across all faiths,” Quaderi said.

The cleric further added that people are more disturbed by Sonu’s “cacophony from his music studio and during his concerts”

Meanwhile, countering the fatwa the singer announced that he will shave his head himself today at 2 pm Indian time.

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. https://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017





He has even called a press conference today as security is being beefed up at his house.