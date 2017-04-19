CHICAGO-Several bottles of opioid painkillers - some of them prescribed to one of Prince’s friends - were found at the singer’s Paisley Park complex shortly after the music icon’s death by accidental overdose, court documents unsealed Monday show. The documents pertain to the first six months of the investigation into Prince’s death at his Minnesota estate a year ago from an overdose of the powerful narcotic fentanyl.

They provide clues about Prince’s use of painkillers in the months leading up to his death, and the possible direction of the ongoing investigation. So far, no one has been charged. But the documents do not offer evidence about the source of the fentanyl that killed the 57-year-old superstar - or who might have provided him with it.