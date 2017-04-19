FF-LOS ANGELES-Rihanna’s Gucci ensemble she wore to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival cost almost $10,000.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter adorned a ripped slogan vest top, an all in one crystal mesh top and matching leggings, and denim hot pants from the designer brand’s upcoming Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, which have yet to be released to the star studded music extravaganza over the weekend, and the total of her outfit racks up to a whopping $8,480.

According to PEOPLE, the mesh two piece is worth $3,200 for the top, whilst the bottoms are almost $4,000, and the white Gucci Print and Common Sense by Coco Capitan tank top equal $450.

And the ‘Work’ hitmaker was desperate to show off her showstopping attire she shared a string of images in the expensive outfit on social media.

She captioned one post on her Instagram account: ‘’I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit (sic).’’ Whilst another upload of her wearing the embellished mesh top over her head to cover her face, with bejewelled sunglasses on top, read: ‘’phresh out. (sic).’’

However, the brunette beauty wasn’t the only star to splash out for the weekend bash, as fellow musician Katy Perry adorned a Thai Nguyen Atelier sequin dress with a bandeau top and high waisted hot pants underneath, which reached almost $2,000.

Whilst Hailey Baldwin’s Ippolita hoop earrings cost almost the same amount as the ‘Roar’ hitmaker’s entire outfit as they fetched $1,295.

The Barbados-born star has since shared an image of her outfit change, which saw her sport a denim jacket and matching denim flared trousers with split front detail, an embellished face mask and white thigh-high knee boots to watch Kendrick Lamar take to the stage.

She captioned the upload: ‘’when you came dressed to be team turtle at the @kendricklamar show!

#Chella17 #had2bethere (sic).’’