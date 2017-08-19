Lahore-After having been recognized as a high end luxury brand, SairaRizwannow launched its latest luxury chiffon 2017 collection titled as ‘Khanum’ nationwide in collaboration with Jehanzeb Fabrics.

To celebrate the success of the collection, SairaRizwan hosted an exclusive preview at The Lahore Social which was well attended by a who’s who of fashion industry, Socialities, models and media. The event was organized and managed by Aden Rehan PR & Management Solutions.The collection received well deserved praise as the attendees of the launch looked radiant in SairaRizwan’s designs from the ‘Khanum’ collection.

The collection derives inspiration from the royal era of the subcontinent with its ornamental work, threaded embroidery and hand embellishments featuring landscape inspired prints and florals which tell a story of the olden days. SairaRizwan presented this historical charm with the perfect tinge of contemporary where she reveals the modern day khanum with its classy silhouettes and exquisite patterns. This collection consists of ten designs with a wide ranging color palette from pastels like pearly whites to bolds like ruby reds and cobalt blues. The flowy chiffon dupattas with exotic prints and fine hand embellishments exude pure regality adding the perfect amount of elegance to complete the outfit. Speaking about the new Luxury Chiffon Collection, the Creative Head, SairaRizwan said, “The collection is inspired from the ‘Khanum’ of the olden days who was a woman of the royal status. Her poise and her regal demeanor that emanated splendor and brilliance is what drove me to incorporate that royal charm in my new collection while keeping it in tune with the latest contemporary designs. I wanted the collection to manifest a beauteous fusion of the royal charm and the modern elegance,” she said.