It finally happened: On Friday, news broke that President Trump was pushing out Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, though it was unclear whether he resigned or was fired. Bannon, who was the former executive chairman of so-called "alt-right" site Breitbart News, exited just a week after a racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—and Trump's insistence that people on "both sides" of the protest were to blame for the violence.

The news of Bannon's exit was met with a flood of reactions online—and a lot of them weren't too kind to the former White House staffer. Check out some of the funniest highlights.

BREAKING NEWS: Grotesque Confederate Statue Removed from the White House. pic.twitter.com/xcQOuzEtjg — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 18, 2017

Congratulations, everyone who had Steve Bannon as the next Confederate monument to go down. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Donald Trump sends Steve Bannon away to find the cure for greyscale. "I command you to heal yourself," Trump said tearfully. pic.twitter.com/fj4pdI1occ — Mike T (@majtague) August 18, 2017

can't wait 2 see steve bannon play twister w jimmy fallon on tv next week — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) August 18, 2017

????Trump White House Admits Steve Bannon Died In January, Has Been Weekend At Bernie-d In Photos Since. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 18, 2017

fake news; nothing can convince me that steve bannon can run https://t.co/BF6sjwRI2s — Erin ????Gloria???? Ryan (@morninggloria) August 18, 2017

If Bannon is out, that's a major blow to white nationalists who will have to go to Donald Trump to find support in the White House. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Steve Bannon has resigned to spend more time catching live insects with his tongue. — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) August 18, 2017

... Bannoff.



Why no, I'm NOT proud of it. Look we're all just marking time on spaceship earth — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) August 18, 2017