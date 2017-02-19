LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber has been accused of faking being ill to avoid a copyright deposition after pictures of him partying were posted on Instagram.

The 22-year-old singer was due to be deposed in Los Angeles earlier this month over a lawsuit which claims he and collaborator Skrillex used a ‘’vocal riff’’ written by Casey Dienel, also known as White Hinterland, without permission on their track ‘Sorry’ but Justin was a no-show due to a reported illness.

According to thetennessean.com, Dienel’s lawyer said in a new filing: ‘’Justin Bieber is not above the law. Justin Bieber knowingly and in bad faith failed to appear at his scheduled, agreed upon deposition on Feb. 8, 2017, in Santa Monica, California.

‘’Hours after skipping the deposition, Defendant Bieber posted pictures on his Instagram page toasting a drink with friends - implicitly celebrating that he has violated the law, the respect for this Court, and the respect for all the parties and counsel who flew to California to accommodate Defendant Bieber.’’

Dienel and his lawyers had flown to Los Angeles for the deposition but after Justin failed to show up, they have asked that the popstar travel to Nashville, Tennessee instead on March 2.

The lawyer wrote: ‘’Defendant Bieber’s flagrant delay tactics, past sanctions for similar conduct, refusal to reschedule, coupled with his social media campaign, warrants the Court to impose Rule 37(d) sanctions against Defendant Bieber, most importantly an order requiring Defendant Bieber to appear in Nashville, Tennessee for his deposition on March 2, 2017.’’

And Dienel’s team have asked that they be given a summary judgement if Justin fails to attend the rescheduled deposition.