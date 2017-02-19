LOS ANGELES- Emma Watson says former US First Lady Michelle Obama would be her dream house guest because she could give her a ‘’pep talk.’’

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star thinks the former US First Lady, 53, could give her some great advice.

Asked during a Q&A with young fans for Entertainment Weekly who would be her dream house guest, the 26-year-old actress said: ‘’Michelle Obama. Just for a quick chat, you know. Just for a quick pep talk. That would be great.’’

The British beauty, who is one of the ambassadors for the United Nation’s HeForShe outreach movement, also opened up to the magazine about why she believes Hermione Granger is a strong feminist character in the ‘Harry Potter’ films. She said: ‘’Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets.