LOS ANGELES (FF): Milla Jovovich has confessed she didn’t really want her nine-year-old daughter Ever to be an actress but was still very proud when she featured alongside her in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’. The 42-year-old beauty - who began her career when she was just 11-years-old - was very proud when nine-year-old Ever featured alongside her in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ but admitted she had initially tried to dissuade the youngster when she first expressed a desire to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Milla - who also has 22-month-old Dashiel with husband Paul WS Anderson - said: ‘’It was the most unforgettable experience as an actress and a mother to be on set with my little girl that’s for sure.

‘’But when she first talked about acting, she was only five, so my initial instinct was, ‘Noooo.’’’

The brunette beauty thought she had come up with a clever plan to put Ever off her ambition, but the youngster defied her expectations.

She said: ‘’I was like, ‘Of course you are very welcome to act but you’ve got to learn to read first because when you go and audition, you’ve got to be able to read the script.’

‘’I thought, ‘Ha, if it means she has to take a few hours out of playtime to read every day, she won’t do it.’ And, whaddya know, she went up two grade levels in a year.’’

And when Ever began embracing weekend acting classes, Milla admitted defeat and has allowed the youngster to follow her dreams.

She added: ‘’I tell you, that kid is focused. And for me to see her excelling and loving what she’s doing - there’s nothing better or more joyful in life than that, as a parent.’’

Milla loves nothing more than watching her two daughters together.

She told HELLO! magazine: ‘’They’re amazing. There’s a big gap between them age-wise, but they adore one another.

‘’Ever is such a great older sister and when I see my girls together, with Ever pulling faces to make her sister laugh and that special bond they have, well, that’s just the best thing in the world.’’