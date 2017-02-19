LAHORE-Veteran music director Mohsin Raza is an expert in making tunes and musical arrangements in all genres of music such as ghazal,thumri and geets. His forte is making ghazal compositions.

Mohsin started his career as a music composer in 1971 and graduated from Government College Lahore. It was rigorous training, practice, hard work and education in the domain of making music compositions from Kh Khurshid Anwar, Ustad Nazar Hussain and Master Sadiq that within no time he made a distinctive name for himself in the presence of stalwarts, combining the styles of these three greats. He has to his credit more than 4,000 musical compositions for film, TV and Radio. In 2010 he received President of Pakistan Pride of Performance Award. After contributing to the music industry for years Mohsin today is looking for work and struggling to make both ends meet in a small rental home. He says he finds it difficult to pay the house rent and fees of his children.

When and how did you start your career as music composer?

I started my career as music composer in 1971. I have worked both at PTV and Radio Pakistan. I have composed music for and conducted more than 514 programmes.

Famous singers of Pakistan like Mehdi Hasan, Farida Khanum, Ghulam Ali, Abida Parveen, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Mehnaz, Nahid Akhtar. Asad Amanat Ali Khan, Bilqees Khanum, Hamid Ali Khan, Ustad Raees Khan, Dr. Amjad Parvez, Afshan, Ghulam Abbas and Rajab Ali have all sang on my compositions.

Tell us something about the music making in 90’s and after?

In the past singers, writers, recorders and musicians all used to work together. The main focus in 90’s was on melody and the music used to come straight from heart. We have forgotten the rich music cultural heritage and instead adopted western trends in music.

Is the state in any way helping the artistes?

Musicians and artistes are being neglected. The government announced to provide Rs 25, 000 per month but it has been more than one year that we have not received any financial help.

Can you compare the music industry of today and that of the past when you were active making?

I was considered as highest paid music composer for many years but I never worked for the sake of money. Music was my passion and I was sincere with my work. I have organized Pakistan Independence Day celebrations in Aiwan-e-Sadr for five consecutive years. I have worked with British Broadcasting Corporation from 1984 to 1985. Now no good music compositions are being made. Why do they pick old songs and remix them in CokeStudio? The artistes of today lack the creativity.

Tell us something about your achievements in music industry?

Madam Noor Jahan selected me first in 1981 for her programme ‘Tarannum’. I have composed songs for the great ustads of gharanas and worked with Asha Bhosle, Sadhna Sargam, Hari Haran and Mitali Mukherji.

Some of my famous compositions are; ‘Niyat-e-shauq bhar na jaeey kahin’, ‘Main tere sang kaisay chaloon sajna’, ‘Shab-e-firqaq ki yaroo koi shar bhi ha’, ‘Roshan meri ankhon main wafa kay jo diyae hain’ and many more. I have spread the message of peace and love by composing Arifana Kalam/Sufi and religious music. Notable work in this domain is the recording of Qaseeda Burda Shareef.