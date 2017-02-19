Karachi-Director Ahsan Rahim’s much anticipated cinematic debut Teefa In Trouble goes on the floors yesterday. The romantic action-comedy stars Ali Zafar as the lead character ‘Teefa’ and Maya Ali as his leading lady, ‘Anya’. Earlier in January, Ali Zafar gave his fans a sneak peek of the film script he received that revealed the official film title, Teefa In Trouble which promises to be an action packed role with comedy. Maya Ali later also revealed her lead role in the movie in February.