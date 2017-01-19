LAHORE-Lahore Biennale Foundation in collaboration with LUMS School of Education and Harvard South Asia Institute organized an exclusive music and poetry evening at Ali Institute of Education on Ferozepur Road.

Renowned musician Ali Sethi and Harvard University Professor Ali Asani put together a special performance, which mesmerized the audience.

Expressing his love for poetry Ali Sethi commented, “I first met Professor Ali Asani in 2002. This was post-9/11 country, a time of alienation and radicalization, and Professor Asani's emphasis on humanism and empathy. I can now see that my early exposure to the study of Sufism in Professor Asani's courses led me into the study of classical music after I graduated and returned to Pakistan. 'Misaq-e-Ishq' is a synthesis of those ideas and experiences: an exploration, through poetry and music, of the dialogue between humanity and divinity."

Entitled ‘Misaq-e-ishq’ this recital poetry evening highlighted the work of regional masters and Sufi visionaries including Amir Khusro, Bulleh Shah, Abdul Latif Bhatti and many more. Ali Asani, Professor of Indo-Muslim and Islamic Religion & Cultures at Harvard University, recited from the works and biographies of the aforementioned poets showcasing recurring motifs of “birha” (separation) and “wasl”.

Throughout the evening, Professor Asani’s readings and recitations were interspersed with musical performances of the poems from classically-trained vocalist and Coke Studio sensation Ali Sethi and his six-member band.

Professor Asani began his recital with an anecdote about Ajmer Sharif- the town in present-day India that is built around the shrine of 12th century Sufi Moin-ud-din Chishti. He stresses the emotional aspect of the pilgrimage evoking the sensory experience of the shrine. Ali Sethi’s performance of AR Rahman’s ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’, was a contemporary devotional piece from Bollywood film Jodha Akhbar.

Ali Sethi illustrates this with a performance of Khusro’s ‘ Chhaap Tilak’, which idealizes the loss of identity as a symptom of truth. The professor discusses the sensibilities of contested Sufi figures Shams Sabzawari, Bulleh Shah and Shah Abdul Latif. Professor Ali Asani added, “Historically, the vast majority of Muslims have experienced and understood their faith principally through the sonic, visual and literary arts, and they continue to do so today. Traditionally, the arts have provided important vehicles through which religious ideas and teaching are transmitted and given expression; indeed, for many Muslims, the arts aptly evoke the complexity, beauty and aesthetic power of their faith.”