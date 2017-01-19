After six nominations, Jennifer Lopez finally won her first People's Choice Award!

The 47-year-old singer took home the award for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress for Shades of Blue at Wednesday's show, and also won on the red carpet.

"My heart is beating fast. I want to say thank you to the people! Gracias! Oh my god, I love you!" Lopez began her speech. "I'm shaking a little bit, I didn't expect this. I'm so lucky to be playing such a strong female character as Harlee every week on Shades of Blue."

"This was a passion project for me as a producer and as an actress, and I just want to say thank you so much for loving the show, for watching the show. I need to thank NBC and Bob Greenblatt and everybody for bringing this very provocative and powerful show to mainstream television," she continued, thanking her cast, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. "And to my two favorite people, Max and Emme, my twins: Everything that I do is for you. I love you so much. Thank you so much everybody, I really appreciate this. Thank you."

While J.Lo's speech was totally sweet, her stunning Reem Acra gown was sexy and sultry.

ET caught up with Lopez earlier in the day, following Wednesday's TCA panel for Shades of Blue, where she played coy about her rumored relationship with Drake.

"He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing," she said. "We'll see if it's on his next album."