LONDON:- Naomi Campbell is the new face of Givenchy Jeans Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. The 46-year-old supermodel has taken to social media to tease her latest collaboration with the fashion house with a string of images of her modelling in the latest commercial, which sees her sport a pair of black jeans with three white stars emblazoned on her derriere, as she peels off a black top. Alongside a short clip of the advert, which has been edited with a black and white filter, and was shared on the fashion muse's Instagram account.–Yahoo

, she wrote: ''@givenchyofficial Jeans SS17 PiNUPS @justinvlevy directed by @luigiandiango #family#gang #givenchyJean #givenchypinup@reneegarnes #I love you @riccardotisci17 thank you (sic).''

The brunette beauty has admitted she is grateful for the 42-year-old fashion designer Riccardo Tisci - who was named the Creative Director of Givenchy in 2005 - for ''always'' pushing her beyond her comfort zone.