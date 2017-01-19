ISLAMABAD-Film star Shaan Shahid has urged the government to press India for screening of Lollywood films in India. “A humble request to the prime minister, sir if you are making a committee for the Indian films so they can be shown in Pakistan. Please make a committee so that the Pakistani films can be shown in India also. As culture should not only be imported, it can be exported also. Regards, a humble Pakistani, Shaan Shahid,” he said on Twitter. His remarks where in response to media reports stating that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has formed a special committee for the clearance of Indian movies to be screened in Pakistan.