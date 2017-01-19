Lahore-Sapphire has come up with the seasonal sartorial fix for their patrons with the launch of their Pre-Spring Intermix unstitched collection which will be available nationwide from 20th of January 2017.

The collection evokes the carefree attitude of a beautiful spring day with distinct femininity underpinning the collection’s soft and relaxed silhouettes. Distinctly feminine silhouettes are influenced by a haute-bohemian spirit, continuing the mainstay of effortless glamour for which the brand is celebrated.

The collection comprises of 100% Signature pure seasonal fabricsfeaturing viscose chiffon duppattas withjacquard front and embroidered embellishments.The color palette is vivid, vibrant and booming keeping in mind the spring theme. The prices for the pre-spring collection start from PKR 2,590 to PKR 3,290 only.

Sapphire, a collaborative venture between the Sapphire Group and fashion designer Khadijah Shah of Élan, hosts a range of products which includes stitched day wear and unstitched printed fabric for women, scarves, a special formal range ‘Naqaash’, a menswear line ‘Shikaara’ and a range of precious and semi-precious stones jewellery called ‘Nigeen’. With a price range starting from PKR 2,000, Sapphire’s collection reflects an eclectic bohemian spirit through vivid designs and bold embroideries.