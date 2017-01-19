Lahore-Sapphire has come up with the seasonal sartorial fix for their patrons with the launch of their Pre-Spring Intermix unstitched collection which will be available nationwide from 20th of January 2017.
The collection evokes the carefree attitude of a beautiful spring day with distinct femininity underpinning the collection’s soft and relaxed silhouettes. Distinctly feminine silhouettes are influenced by a haute-bohemian spirit, continuing the mainstay of effortless glamour for which the brand is celebrated.
The collection comprises of 100% Signature pure seasonal fabricsfeaturing viscose chiffon duppattas withjacquard front and embroidered embellishments.The color palette is vivid, vibrant and booming keeping in mind the spring theme. The prices for the pre-spring collection start from PKR 2,590 to PKR 3,290 only.
Sapphire, a collaborative venture between the Sapphire Group and fashion designer Khadijah Shah of Élan, hosts a range of products which includes stitched day wear and unstitched printed fabric for women, scarves, a special formal range ‘Naqaash’, a menswear line ‘Shikaara’ and a range of precious and semi-precious stones jewellery called ‘Nigeen’. With a price range starting from PKR 2,000, Sapphire’s collection reflects an eclectic bohemian spirit through vivid designs and bold embroideries.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 19-Jan-2017 here.