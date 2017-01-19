Davos-Academy Award Winner and the Co-Chair at 47th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be featuring in an exclusive one-on-one session with Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar titled ‘A Conversation with Karan Johar and SharmeenObaid-Chinoy’ on 18th January 2017 at Davos-Klosters.

Sharmeen will also be featuring in a panel discussion titled “A Positive Narrative for the Global Community” comprising of a diversity of panelists such as Sheryl Sandberg

Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, Facebook, USA, Ahmad Sarmast Founder – Afghanistan National Institute of Music and Meg Whitman President and Chief Executive Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, USA. The panel discussion will be chaired by ZeinabBadawi Presenter, BBC World News, and United Kingdom.

In addition to this, leading Hollywood Actor George Clooney met SharmeenObaid-Chinoy where they discussed her upcoming projects.

Sharmeen is the first artist ever to Co-Chair to prestigious forum’s annual meeting which is taking place in Davos-Klosters till the 20th of January 2017, under the theme “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

Established since 1971, The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters remains the foremost creative force for engaging the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting for 2017 is highlighting five distinct challenges facing the word in 2017. A breakdown in global collaboration, loss of identity, slow economic growth,a crisis in capitalism and preparing for the oncoming Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Along with SharmeenObaid-Chinoy, taking a principal role in shaping the discussion at the Annual Meeting 2017 are Co-Chairs Brian T. Moynihan of Bank of America, HelleThorning-Schmidt of Save the Children International, Frans van Houten of Royal Philips and Meg Whitman of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.