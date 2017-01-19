Remember Walder Frey? The friendly old dude on Game of Thrones who orchestrated The Red Wedding and ruined your life? This ol' chestnut!

Well, according to Marie Claire, as we all know, Frey died in Season 6 when Arya slit his throat—but it looks like he's making a zombie-like return from the dead in Game of Thrones' upcoming season. Spoiler site Watchers on the Wall reports that Frey actor David Bradley's official agency resume has him appearing in Season 7, which could mean several things.

1. He's an actual zombie. Unlikely, so let's move on.

2. Arya will use her Faceless talents to assume the identity of Frey, and presumably make all kinds of mischief while doing so. This theory is bolstered by an old Reddit leak, which suggests Arya will go on a mission to kill Frey's sons in Season 7.

No words for how excited we are. Only GIFs.