LAHORE-Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena Khan announced her engagement on Instagram last night. Khan, 30, who is known for stellar performances in many Pakistani dramas, shared an adorable picture of her accepting the proposal on Instagram. The Yalghaar star posted the picture of herself and her ‘British Bae’ on a beach in Cuba, who’s down on one knee, and posted: “…and he got down on his knee…I said “yes!!!” Although, we don’t know who her ‘bae’ actually is. But, we are happy to see that she is happier than ever as she revealed it to her fans saying, “I am so, so happy today. Nothing and no one can bring me down.” However, she promised her fans that she will soon tell everything about this special person in life as soon as possible.