CALIFORNIA - Justin Bieber surprised sick youngsters in a California hospital with a visit on Monday. The 23-year-old singer visited young patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Southern California, where he greeted staff and prayed with the youngsters who are being treated for different conditions at the medical centre. The news has been documented on social media by Brandie Runner, whose daughter Victoria was ‘’stunned’’ when she saw the ‘Despacito’ hitmaker walk through into her unit.

Alongside a video of Victoria with the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker, which was shared on Brandie’s Instagram account, her caption read: ‘’So... our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she’s been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes ‘’x’’ person. She says YES. Nurse exits the room.

‘’We discuss if she’s joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children’s hospitals all the time.

‘’In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria’s smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug.

‘’Ok. Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbeiber (sic).’’

Brandie also uploaded a video of Victoria’s encounter with Justin, which saw her in tears as she chatted with her idol.

And the family have hailed the special moment as a ‘’blessing’’, as they were surprised the Canadian heartthrob had ‘’this big of a heart’’ to take time out of his busy schedule to meet with the children.

The post read: ‘’The actual video of @vickyyrunnner meeting @justinbieber at #CHOC. We still can’t believe Justin Bieber came in to meet my chicklette. What a blessing this day was to her (& I). I never knew he had this big of a heart. #spendtimewithsickkids #bieberfan #icantbelievethis (sic).’’

A fellow patient at the centre, Brittney Cruz, has also taken to the photo-sharing site to share pictures of her with Justin pulling funny faces, and it is believed the pair shared a heart-to-heart conversation as well, which she has claimed has ‘’definitely touched her heart forever’’.

Her post read: ‘’This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man! (sic).’’