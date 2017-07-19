LONDON-Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account. The singer said earlier this month that he wasn’t going to read anything on the social network anymore - but now he’s gone one step further. The latest move comes after he had a brief cameo appearance on Game of Thrones, which was seriously mocked by some fans.

He’s also announced that he’s going to appear in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Ed Sheeran’s been having an on-off relationship with Twitter for a while.

In 2016, before the release of his album ÷ (Divide), the singer “took a break” from social media for a whole year. He said he was sick of seeing the world “through a screen” and wanted to “travel the world and see everything [he had] missed”.

But this is the first time he’s deleted his account altogether. The reaction to the singer’s appearance on Game of Thrones was mixed - some people were fans.

Others were just a little bit scathing.

It comes as the singer’s revealed he’s due to play a character called Brendan in a musical-themed episode of The Simpsons. He’ll be at the centre of a love triangle between Lisa Simpson and Nelson Muntz. “This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing,” Sheeran posted on Instagram.

“Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on.”

It will feature in the show’s 29th series, which is broadcast in the US in October.