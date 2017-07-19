NEW YORK:- R&B star R Kelly on Monday denied explosive allegations that he was holding women in virtual slavery with control over all aspects of their lives. The 50-year-old singer-whose smooth voice has produced years of hits including “I Believe I Can Fly”-said he was “alarmed and disturbed” by the charges. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” his lawyer, Linda Mensch, said in a statement. BuzzFeed News earlier Monday published a report saying that six women lived in a house near Atlanta and a studio in Chicago where Kelly held power over their diets, clothing, which he would record.

The parents of one alleged victim held a news conference outside the residence near Atlanta and said their 21-year-old daughter had cut off contact. “My daughter is severely brainwashed,” mother Jonjelyn Savage said. “We just want him to release her and let her go on with her life,” she told reporters. The daughter, Jocelyn Savage, denied coercion in a video interview with gossip site TMZ.