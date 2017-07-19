After the success of 'MOM', the Indian movie starring two Pakistani actors, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, there is no wonder why Sridevi went emotional during her press conference about Sajal because of the bond that the two share now.

Recently, while talking to media, the producer of MOM and husband of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor said that Sajal Aly's acting skills are marvelous.

Kapoor said, "Sajal, the girl, from across the border has made the whole film look real with her presence and performance. Her acting is marvelous."

While, Sajal re-posted this one her Instagram handle with a caption, "Too good to be true?! #momthemovie #MOM".

"Sri [Sridevi] has gotten so close to her [Sajal] during the making of this movie that she's almost like her third daughter now," he added.

The story of MOM revolves around how a mother is hellbent on taking revenge from those who mistreated her step daughter. While, Sajal Aly is playing the main role as daughter of Sridevi and Adnan Siddiqui is the husband in the movie.

What keeps this movie so gripping is the dialogue delivery by the actor of this movie as well as the music which is given by A.R. Rehman.