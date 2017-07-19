The very much awaited trailer of slain model Qandeel Baloch's biopic 'Baaghi' has just been released that tells us how to it was like to be her.

Few short teasers of this drama serial version of Qandeel's biopic had already been attention grabbing because of how perfectly Saba Qamar essayed the slain social media sensation.

Most of us knew Qandeel from the videos she posted on her Facebook page while this biopic is more than just her being a social media sensation.

The trailer gives us insight of all the events in her life that made her want to be a model and the ones that lead to her murder.

Other than the talented Saba Qamar the rest of the cast includes Nina Kashif, Shazia Khan, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Khalid Malik, Sarmad Khoosat, and Saba Faisal.

The serial is set to be aired on 27th July.