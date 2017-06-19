NEWYORK-Shahid Nadeem’s play “Acquittal” which had its premiere at the Theatre Row in New York on 15 June is getting critical acclaim. At a panel discussion, critics regarded as a very sensitive and multi-layered play on the theme of women’s rights in Pakistan.

The panel was moderated by Lisa Chang, Artistic Director of Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre and included theatre scholar Dr Fawzia Afzal Khan, author Dr Saadia Toor and Shahid Nadeem. Shahid explained the political and social context of the 1980s when the play was written and performed by Akoka Theatre.

He said the play was considered bold and thought-provoking. Dr Fawzia Afzal, who was part of the original cast of “Barri”, talked about her experience of performing the role of Marium, a dervesh woman imprisoned for dancing at the shrine of Shah Hussain and how the play changed her life and she became a theatre scholar and performer.

Dr Toor talked about the political situation during Zia-ul-Haq’s US-supported fundamentalist regime Professor Marvel of New York University said the play was of very high quality and skillfully avoided clichés and stereotypes while handling a sensitive subject.

Lisa Chang, a veteran actor and dancer, found the play very relevant to all societies dominated by the patriarchal system and thanked Shahid Nadeem for attending the premiere and the panel. Barri will be performed until 25 June at the famous Theatre Row in the theatre district of New York.