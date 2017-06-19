LONDON:- The show will be seen by everybody at the same time. Based on the best-selling but incomplete novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by author George R R Martin, HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ has entertained audiences for six full seasons now, with a seventh right around the corner. As the most-watched show in the TV network’s history, you’d think they’d want to hang on to it for as long as possible. When season 8 eventually comes round however, it’ll be the last in the series and consist of just six episodes, as opposed to the usual 10 or the next season’s seven.