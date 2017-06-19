LONDON:- The show will be seen by everybody at the same time. Based on the best-selling but incomplete novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by author George R R Martin, HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ has entertained audiences for six full seasons now, with a seventh right around the corner. As the most-watched show in the TV network’s history, you’d think they’d want to hang on to it for as long as possible. When season 8 eventually comes round however, it’ll be the last in the series and consist of just six episodes, as opposed to the usual 10 or the next season’s seven.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 19-Jun-2017 here.
Critics won’t get ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 early
