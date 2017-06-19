Ali Noor from the famous and nation's beloved rock band Noori has launched a video blog (vlog) to share his latest journey with his fans.

As soon as his first vlog "Ali Noor Stripped Down" went online on Saturday, fans couldn't stop themselves from talking about it.

Noor says in his first vlog, "This year I am turning 40 and I have decided to change a few things. I want to find a purpose in my life, I want to find a bigger reason to live, I want my life to be with you people so that we can start a journey together. To do things together, to explore things together, to find pleasures together, to find happiness together. This is my journey to find my real self."

And, guess what's more exciting than the video itself?

Noor sheds his long locks and shaves off his beard to take start his journey from a whole new level!

Also, he takes viewers along on his trips to ace stylist Saima Rashid Bargfrede for his haircut and the slightly suspect Bobby Salon for his beard. He went around town showing off his new look to family and friends and the reactions are hilarious.

