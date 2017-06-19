LOSANGELES-One Direction could reunite to perform on Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower fire charity single.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are already confirmed to take part in the cover of Simon & Garfunkel hit Bridge Over Troubled Water and it is believed Harry Styles and Niall Horan are trying to make space in their schedules.

Although the band,who have been on a break since 2016, would not perform as 1D as Liam is touring the US.

A source told The Sun on Sunday : “If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US.”

Rita Ora, Leona Lewis and Craig David were among those spotted heading into Sarm Studios after signing up to work on the single spearheaded by X Factor mogul Simon Cowell.

Gregory Porter, James Blunt, Paloma Faith and a number of others were also seen heading into the studio to contribute to the recording.

It was Simon ‘s idea to record a single to help those affected by the horrific blaze that killed at least 30 people and left hundreds with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

He appealed to pop stars across the world to join forces to cover the Simon & Garfunkel hit Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Other names reported to be involved are Liam Payne, The Who, Emile Sande, and X Factor stars Louisa Johnson and James Arthur. TV will be screening a video of the stars recording the single next week. Simon, who lives in Holland Park - a mile from the wreckage where hundreds of families lost their homes said he felt compelled to act after seeing the devastation.