The 11th death anniversary of legendary film star Muhammad Ali was observed on Sunday.

Ali was born in Rampur, India on April 19, 1930 and died on March 19, 2006 in Lahore. He was known as Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat, means The Emperor of Emotions. He had starred in over 250 movies played heroes and villains.

He was known as Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat meaning The Emperor of Emotions. He was included among 25 greatest actors of Asia (all time) by CNN survey (On 4 March 2010). Along with Waheed Murad and Nadeem, he remained one of the leading actors of Pakistan film industry.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956, where his elder brother Irshad was already working as a drama artist. Ali's initial wage was set Rs 10 per drama. After a while, he moved to Bhawalpur station and finally moved to Radio Pakistan, Karachi.

Ali was most often voiced by Mehdi Hassan and Ahmed Rushdi. Mehdi Hassan sang 115 songs for Ali in his 88 movies. Rushdi sang 100 songs in 57 movies for Ali. One of his most famous songs voiced by Mehdi Hassan was 'Jab koi payar se bulaye ga'.

Mohammad Ali had total 277 films (248 Urdu, 17 Punjabi, 8 Pashto, 2 Double version, 1 Hindi and 1 Bengali). He had 28 films as guest appearance and 1 documentary film. He won 10 Nigar awards in total — one for best supporting actor (Khamosh Raho, 1964) and another special award for Doorian and Bobby in 1984.

Others include best actor awards for Kaneez (1965), Aag Ka Darya (1966), Saiqa (1968), Wehshi (1971), Aas (1973), Aaina Aur Soorat (1974), Insaan Aur Aadmi (1975) and Haidar Ali (1978).

Former president Zia ul Haq conferred Pride of Performance on Mohammad Ali in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan. He is the only actor who was awarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He was also awarded Noshad Award of India.