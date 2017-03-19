LOS ANGELES - Brad Pitt and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie are dedicated to continuing their joint wine venture Chateau Miraval as it is an “investment for their family”, according to their business partner. The Hollywood superstars, who began dating in 2005, shocked fans in September when they announced plans to divorce after two years of marriage. However, it appears the actors have no plans to ditch the organic product line they launched from Chateau Miraval, the family estate in France they purchased in 2008, after teaming up with Provence’s winemaking Perrin family in 2013. In fact, they have since unveiled a new addition to the brand - Miraval Provence, a gourmet extra-virgin olive oil, which is currently on sale in the family’s two small boutiques in France. Chateau Miraval officials are planning to make it available for purchase online with delivery to the US in a few weeks, although the first batch has been limited to just 10,000 bottles, according to People.com. Vintner Charles Perrin reveals the high quality, cold-pressed oil is made from a blend of seven different types of organically grown olives, which produces a “velvety oil with notes of almonds and hazelnut, pungent and spicy with a scent of fresh cut grass”.

And Perrin claims the new product line proves the former couple’s commitment to the continued success of Chateau Miraval, insisting rumours of the property’s sale are “false”.

“(Miraval) is an investment for their family and their children,” he tells Agence France Presse. “We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names, ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin’ on it.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars have plenty of reasons to keep their French brand going - all 6,000 bottles of their first wine, Chateau Miraval Rose 2012, sold out within five hours upon its release in 2013, and it was subsequently named among the 84 wines of the year by experts at Wine Spectator magazine, making it the “best rosé in the world”.

The news of their ongoing professional partnership emerges weeks after Angelina insisted she still believes Brad is a “wonderful father” to their six kids, despite facing a child services investigation following their split last year.

The Ocean’s Eleven star was quizzed by both FBI officials and representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) amid reports of a fracas between the actor and their adopted son Maddox onboard a private jet in September.

Angelina filed for divorce just four days after the alleged altercation, citing the “health of the family”. Brad was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by authorities from both organisations, and the former couple went on to reach a custody agreement about the care of its six kids, which was approved by a Los Angeles judge in December.