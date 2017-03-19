LOS ANGELES - Rapper Drake is celebrating another career milestone after becoming the first artist to smash the 10 billion streams mark on Spotify. Fans have been flocking to music sites to listen to the hip-hop hitmaker’s tunes, and users of the Spotify app have helped the Canadian star secure a new record.

According to Forbes, the majority of hits have come from his album Views, which was released last April and has racked up over two billion streams. One Dance is his most popular song to date with 1.15 billion streams alone, after becoming the first track to rack up a billion plays on Spotify in December, while Hotline Bling, Too Good, and Controlla are also proving to be popular picks with fans. Drake’s streaming success is only set to continue as he prepares to drop his latest material, his highly-anticipated More Life project, on Saturday.

The MC has been rushing to finish the songs while on the road in Europe for his Boy Meets World Tour, but he assured fans the new music would be arriving soon as he performed in Hamburg, Germany last week.

“I know it’s taken me a while, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life s**t, so I can give it to you as soon as possible,” he told the crowd.

Drake subsequently confirmed the project’s release date on Instagram.

Discussing the idea for More Life late last year, he said, “I’m off, like, mixtapes, I want to do a playlist. I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life, so this (is) More Life: The Playlist. All original music from me. You might hear some tunes from the family (frequent collaborators) on there, but I’m just really excited... I just want to get right back to it. Be with the people again.”