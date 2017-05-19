FORBES LOS ANGELES - Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are set to welcome twins this summer, joining their daughter Blue Ivy, 5. Buying new baby equipment shouldn’t be much of a problem: Beyoncé and Jay Z are now officially a billion-dollar couple.

Per Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women-released today-Beyoncé, 35, has amassed a personal fortune of $350 million. The total for Jay Z, 47, has soared to $810 million per last week’s ranking of hip-hop’s richest acts (he trails No. 1 Diddy by just $10 million). That brings the couple to a combined net worth of $1.16 billion and counting.

So how, exactly, did they pull it off? Ask Beyoncé, and the answer is straightforward: “I’m never satisfied,” she once told Forbes. “I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.”

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z also waded into the national debate during the 2016 presidential election, performing at a Hillary Clinton event in Ohio last November and offering vocal support. Taking on a more political tone didn’t tamp down the Knowles-Carters’ financial prospects; on the contrary, they seem to be only increasing in stature-both in terms of influence and wealth.

Though Jay Z hasn’t been hitting the road as hard as his wife of late, that should change this summer with a slate of huge festival dates in the wake of a new ten-year, $200 million deal signed with Live Nation last week.

“This renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation,” Jay Z said in a statement. “For the next ten years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Beyoncé and Jay Z have earned plenty of cash separately, and though the bulk of the couple’s wealth is tied up in his companies-Roc Nation, Armand de Brignac and others-there is plenty of synergy as well.

The Knowles-Carters both hold significant equity in Tidal, the streaming service Jay Z purchased for $56 million two years ago. The value of their stakes soared when Sprint invested a reported $200 million for a 33% of the company-valuing Tidal at $600 million and helping launch Beyoncé and Jay Z into ten-figure territory.