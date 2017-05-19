CM LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa is set to launch her own fashion range with Urban Outfitters titled Gaga x UO x Joanne, which will be available to buy on Friday.

The 31-year-old singer has collaborated with the popular fashion house on a 10-piece menswear, womenswear and accessories collection ahead of her ‘Joanne World Tour’, which is set to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on August 1.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker’s capsule will feature a mixture of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and tank tops, as well as hooded sweatshirts, a cap, a tote bag as well as a bomber jacket, which will be produced in partnership with Bravado.

And all of the products will have a unique artwork related to Gaga’s latest album and upcoming tour, or a portrait of the blonde-haired beauty emblazoned on the items, which will retail between $16 to $300 when they go on sale later this week.

The Gaga x UO x Joanne line is set to hit all North American stores on Friday at 5pm, although customers can get their hands on the merchandise online three days later on Monday .

And Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - will mark the big unveil of her garments with a launch at the Urban Outfitter stores at Herald Square in New York, as well as at the Melrose Avenue branch in Los Angeles tomorrow, where customers have the opportunity to get their purchases signed by the artist, as well as tickets to her forthcoming gigs. The powerhouse has also teased the news of her latest project on social media with a picture of the campaign. The image of her face in a pink hue with the details of the fashion range and launch date was shared on her Instagram account, and was captioned: ‘’#JOANNE at @UrbanOutfitters, this Friday (sic).’’