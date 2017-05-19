CM LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez has dropped her new single and has borrowed the bassline from Talking Heads 1977 hit ‘Psycho Killer’.

The 24-year-old beauty reached out to the new wave rockers and asked to use Tina Weymouth’s classic bass part from their 1977 hit on the track, which she dropped on Thursday, because she’s so inspired by their music.

Selena wrote the catchy tune with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the latter revealed: ‘’Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed. So when we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, ‘Why don’t we just write over the bassline from ‘Psycho Killer?’ and we were all going, ‘That sounds great!’’’

Talking Heads formed in New York in 1975 and were comprised of lead singer and principal songwriter David Byrne, drummer Chris Frantz, keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison and Tina on bass. They disbanded in 1991 but their music has stood the test of time and Justin says the trio were ecstatic to have singer David give ‘Bad Liar’ his seal of approval. He added to Variety: ‘’He heard it, loved it and approved it. Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.’’ Last week Selena teased the follow up to ‘It Ain’t Me’ with Kygo, which she released earlier this year,by posting three pictures on Instagram of her bedroom window.

Ryan Tedder has also teamed up with the brunette beauty for a couple of tracks on her hotly-anticipated new album and said her new music isn’t like ‘’anything else’’ she’s ever done.

He previously said: ‘’We’ve done a couple of records, I couldn’t begin to predict what will make her album, but the ones that we did I’m ecstatic about. They don’t sound like anything else she has. I’m trying to check boxes she doesn’t have, so I won’t go into detail other than to say we did a very, very, very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo.’’