LOPS ANGELES:- Kesha believes online trolls are the worst kind of bullies to ever exist and says the ‘’amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes her sick’’. The ‘Tik Tok’ hitmaker has experienced bullying both as a young girl and on social media and says the ‘’amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online’’ makes her ‘’sick’’. She said: ‘’When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today. The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick.–HS

I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.