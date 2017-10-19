Leonardo DiCaprio is now producing his first-ever crime drama for TV, which is set to show on ABC.

DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions has, according to Variety, began developing a show based on a Finnish concept called Black Widows.

Appian Way has previously produced TV programs including The Right Stuff on NatGeo, which chronicles the lives of the original Mercury 7 astronauts, as well as films like The Revenant and Shutter Island. This is the first drama series from the company.

On top of all that, Dicaprio is busy with a number of upcoming acting projects, including biopics of Leonardo Da Vinci and Theodore Roosevelt, along with a lead in a new true-crime Scorsese epic.

We hope you're getting enough sleep, bud.