The literary community of federal capital today lauded the re-opening and re-naming of Lok Virsa Heritage Library as Faiz Heritage Library.

Talking to media, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that re-opening of Lok Virsa library is good news for the researchers and students of various educational institutions of federal capital.

He said that it is very positive initiative to rename it as Faiz Heritage Library, saying that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a national literary asset and a credit to the country.

He also said, "Honoring literary figures was positive message for the whole literary community of the country."

Renowned Urdu Poet Kishwar Naheed while praising Lok Virsa said that numerous of rare literary journals are gathering dust in our libraries, in many cases unattended and researchers sometimes have to travel hundreds of miles to benefit from them and Lok Virsa bring ease for cultural scholars and researchers by digitizing its library.

The library has a collection of over 32,000 books and journals. Additionally, a collection of 200 books published by Lok Virsa is also available in the library.

The library will serve students, researchers and scholars in their research work on the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistan culture will be accessible to all.