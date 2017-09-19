Saliha Hanif is a fashion designer who holds a Masters degree in fine arts. Her paintings are inspired from life and nature. She has worked extensively on calligraphy and delivered successful exhibitions. Her extraordinary designs helped her hit the international market.

She has the ability to understand and highlight the glamour hidden in every woman. Her style and designs are truly unique which make her label stands apart from all other labels. In an exclusive interview with The Nation she talks about her career and success.

Following are the excerpts:

When and how did you start your career as a fashion designer?

I did my master in fine arts. I was fascinated by the models’ other worldly beauty and by the sumptuous clothes. My paintings were my inspiration and for me fashion was an art of form because the same amount of artistic expression goes into clothes, a piece of pottery or a painting. In start when I wanted to become a fashion designer my family didn’t support me but after I got married my husband motivated me towards it.

Tell us something about your brand?

My fashion label is aimed to create panache of its own and create contemporary couture which is trendy and distinct. I strongly believe in preserving quality and improving the artwork to achieve excellence. My commitment is to uphold prettiness and establish uniqueness, while embracing the trendy expectations of the new era women.

Do you think fashion can change things?

I love to infuse thoughts and ideas into what I create. This kind of creativity is perfect humus to cultivate ideals and express concepts and it is the right tool to propose a change.

What’s your life mantra?

Be true to yourself. Live every moment to the fullest.

How would you describe your style and the woman who wears it?

My fashion is full of details, with thoroughly researched elements certain fabrics, particular embroidery or patterns that I design myself, so each piece can be truly different and unique.

Tell us about your collection you showcased in Arab Fashion Week?

It was a ready couture collection titled ‘Etheral’ and the response we got from the fashionistas was overwhelming. The collection aimed at being a conceptual mix between eastern and western. The designs were bold yet super classy.

Would you like to share about your upcoming projects?

I’m launching new stores in Dubai and Pakistan as well. I’m working on a new collection which I will showcase soon in upcoming fashion weeks of Pakistan.