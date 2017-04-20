BBC LONDON - Ed Sheeran says he’s been left with a misspelled tattoo saying Galway grill - instead of Galway Girl.

The 26-year-old said he wanted to be inked with the name of his latest single but was pranked by Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan.

The pair filmed a music video for the track in Ireland last week.

“When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl,” he told fans at his show in Glasgow on Sunday.

“It actually says Galway Grill. G-r-i-l-l.”

Ed Sheeran said he was proud of who did it and said it was the kind of thing he’d do.

“Like, full on, she really took the [rip] out of me with this one.”

Ed had a lion tattooed on his chest to mark playing three sold-out gigs at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Saoirse Ronan played the young Briony Tallis in Atonement and was also in The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Lovely Bones.