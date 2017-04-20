BBC LOS ANGELES - Kendall Jenner says she wakes up in the middle of the night with panic attacks after a man got into her driveway and banged on her car window.

The model, who’s suffered with anxiety in the past, says she got a restraining order after she arrived home last year to find someone waiting for her.

The 21-year-old now has an armed guard with her but says she doesn’t like it.

“I don’t feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I can,” she’s told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I wake up in the middle of the night freaking out. Full panic attacks. They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I’m freaking out and crying.”

Kendall first appeared on reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aged 11 in 2007.

Despite being famous and having millions of followers on social media, she says she works hard to keep her life private.

“[I do that] more than the rest of my family, I guess - just because I think it’s powerful.

“Plus, I think people always want what they can’t have. It’s nice to have some mystery.”

She also says she tries to have relationships outside the spotlight.

“I think it’s something sacred. It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it.

“People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.”