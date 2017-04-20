Lux Style Awards have become an ultimate symbol of glamour and dynamism. This year, the 16th edition of the awards ceremony took place and here is our verdict of who glammed up the red carpet and who sadly didn’t.

Mahira Khan:

Mahira Khan knows how to steal any show. Her fitted black dress made a fashion statement which catapulted her to best-dressed list.

Maya Ali:

Maya Ali is as adorable as her acting, she made a bold choice of wearing fierce red on red carpet.

Ayesha Omer:

The actress gave a chic look in Michael Cinco’s long frock. With hair neatly done, Ayesha Omer easily made way to our best dressed list.

Sadaf Kanwal:

As claimed by the people Sadaf looked too young and made us fall in love with her black dress having chunky gold embroidery. And yes, the newly cut bob looked worthy on Sadaf.

Mehreen Syed:

It is always safe to bet on black! Mehreen Syed picked black Mahgul ruffle top with a body-loving full length skirt and gleamed on the red carpet.

Mawra Hocane:

Wearing Naeem Khan, who is known for his intricate work, Mawra cemented her position in our best dressed list with this pretty-in-pastel-pink princess appearance!

Alyzeh Gabol:

Showing less skin and looking sexier was trending this time. Cream coloured, Ali Xeeshan gown with high neckline and chunky metallic belt, Alyzeh got us smitten with her overall look.

Ali Xeeshan:

An ability of being fiercely chic and most graciously dressed, Ali Xeeshan is truly one of a kind. This year, the starlet looked impeccably decent wearing a black sherwani and white shalwar.

Meekal Zulfiqar:

Ever fresh and decent, Meekal showed that men can rock a monotone red carpet look, wearing a tuxedo suit.

MISSES:

Sunita Marshall:

Black on Neon? It killed the splendour of both the colours. Probably tired by the fashion show, held recently, Sunita looked too casual for an award show and thus, ended up in our least favourite looks.

Meera:

All we could see on Meera ji was glitter; not the dress actually. So not giving it much thought, we gave her a spot in worst-dressed list.

Amina Sheikh:

Sadly, Amina’s muddled hairdo and the colour of her gown washed away the look, making the rare appearance by the actress on the ‘red-carpet miss’ list.

Amna Baber:

White over-sized silk tee and ruffled skirt, this dress was hanging off Amna. Although Amna Baber is known for her bold fashion picks, this ‘Sana Safinaz’ attire did not do any justice this time.

Gohar Rasheed:

Looking at Gohar, no one was sure whether it was the rumpled hairstyle or the muddled monotone tuxedo that spoiled the look?

Reema Khan:

No one could’ve ever imagined Reema Khan in the ‘red carpet miss-list’! Appearing on the stage with the ‘Mera Sultan’ famed Turkish actor, Halit Ergenc, the sea-green silk gown badly failed Reema in giving her a princess look.